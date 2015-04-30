NEW YORK, April 30 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives voted against a tax reform measure, a move blasted by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Thursday as irresponsible and threatening to have negative consequences on the island's financial stability.

The House voted against the bill 28-22, according to a government source.

Padilla had told a skeptical public that the measures would benefit the poor and middle class while combating tax evasion in the indebted U.S. territory, but economists, business groups and community organizations voiced opposition to the plan.

Much of the debate centered on how much revenue the reform would raise. The heart of the plan would substitute a 7 percent sales tax with a 16 percent value added tax, while cutting income taxes and eliminating many income tax deductions and credits.

Padilla said in a statement that a handful of legislators put the future of the country at risk to further their personal agenda.

"The lawmakers who voted against the measure will have to answer to history for their irresponsible actions."

The vote could put at risk the continuation of public services, the retirement system, the payment of debts and health services, Padilla warned.

The Caribbean island of 3.6 million is struggling with debt of more than $70 billion, an economy that has been in or near recession for eight years and a budget that regularly shows a deficit.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Ted Botha)