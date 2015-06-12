NEW YORK, June 12 Puerto Rico's net tax haul was $646.9 million in May, 14.1 percent below the same month last year, the U.S. territory's Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

The Treasury said the fall was due to one-off transactions last year. Still, collections missed the government's own estimates for the month by $64 million.

