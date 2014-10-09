(Adds details of tax take)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK Oct 9 Puerto Rico's tax revenues unexpectedly fell in September as nearly every tax category missed the government's forecast, casting doubt on the ability of the heavily indebted U.S. commonwealth to balance its budget.

September revenues fell to $709 million, a drop of 3 percent compared to the same period last year, and $46 million shy of the governments forecast, Puerto Rico's Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The Treasury also warned it may have to adjust its forecasts for personal income tax for the coming months if the legislature passes a bill that would extend favorable tax rates for transactions related to Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA).

All major tax category missed forecasts, some posting substantial declines over last year's take. Corporate income tax collections tumbled more than 10 percent on the year to $225.3 million and missed forecasts nearly by $27 million.

Tax revenue for the first quarter of the financial year was up 4.4 percent to $1.7 billion but that also missed the Treasury's forecast by $36 million, the Treasury said.

Personal income tax collections was one of the few tax categories that rose in September, climbing $22.3 million over the prior year to $168.1 million. But that was not enough to meet the forecast, which it missed by $1.9 million.

Puerto Rico has historically had a problem collecting taxes. Investors and ratings agencies watch the commonwealth's revenue figures closely. The island has over $70 billion in debt and much of its debt service depends on it ability to collect taxes.

The Government Development Bank, the island's financing arm, is currently selling up to $1.2 billion in Tax Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANS). It is conducting the sale through a private placement with banks as many traditional muni bond investors, who would usual buy the notes in a market offering, have shunned the island as too risky.

Puerto Rico passed its first balanced budget in years ahead of the start of the fiscal year on July 1 by introducing $1.4 billion in cuts and committing to improving tax collection. Keeping that commitment could be difficult if revenues continually fall short of expectations. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)