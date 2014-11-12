NEW YORK Nov 12 Puerto Rico's Treasury tax collections totaled $676 million in October, $7 million above official estimates, according to a report from Puerto Rico's Treasury on Wednesday.

The gap between year-to-date actual revenues and estimates dropped to $29 million, or 1.2 percent, in October, down from $36 million, or 2.0 percent in September, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)