SAN JUAN Nov 13 Puerto Rico's government
appeared to fail Thursday to line up enough votes to approve a
68 percent increase in the crude oil tax, casting doubts on
plans to raise as much as $2.9 billion needed to keep the
troubled U.S. commonwealth solvent.
The impasse in the legislature on the last day of the
session to approve the measures could force the administration
of Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to try to push the
legislation through in a special session later in the year.
Garcia Padilla told reporters he still held out hope that
lawmakers would approve the boost to the excise tax on crude oil
by $6.25 per barrel to $15.50 per barrel, starting in March. The
move would generate about $178 million in additional revenue
annually.
"I'm confident they will do what's right," the governor said
on Thursday afternoon following a tour of Lufthansa Technik's
new aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility
being constructed at Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.
The prospects for approval grew dimmer in the afternoon with
the session set to run until midnight and the governor facing a
revolt from six members of his own Popular Democratic Party.
Members of the opposition New Progressive Party opposed the tax.
"There are colleagues who continue to oppose the oil
increase and others with serious doubts about the way this is
being handled," said veteran Popular Democratic Party Rep Luis
Raul Torres on Thursday, himself an opponent of the oil hike.
The bonds would refinance a Government Development Bank
(GDB) loan to the cash-strapped Highways & Transportation
Authority. The head of the GDB Melba Acosta-Febo told newspaper
El Nuevo Dia on Thursday that the GDB aims to complete the deal
in November.
House Speaker Jaime Perello said he would consider the oil
tax hike as part of broader tax reform that is expected early
next year, but approved so that it takes effective retroactively
for the entire 2015 calendar year.
Twenty-six votes are needed to approve legislation in the
house, with the PDP controlling 28 of the 51 seats in the
legislature. The governor has always been able to line up
sufficient support from his own party in the past, despite
opposition from individual lawmakers.
Garcia Padilla tried to line up the necessary votes on
Wednesday evening at a meeting with lawmakers where he tried to
convince them of the importance of the measure.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Edward Krudy;
Editing by Alan Crosby)