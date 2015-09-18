(Adds additional quote, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The Obama administration
urged the U.S. Congress on Thursday to provide Puerto Rico with
access to a restructuring regime to help the commonwealth deal
with its fiscal challenges, the U.S. Treasury Department said in
a statement.
"Without federal legislation, a resolution across Puerto
Rico's financial liabilities would likely be difficult,
protracted and costly," the statement said.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and National Economic Council
Director Jeffrey Zients met on Thursday with Puerto Rico
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla.
Garcia Padilla recently released a fiscal and economic
reform plan to help Puerto Rico deal with its $72 billion debt
burden.
The plan "is an important step toward finding a sustainable
path forward for the people of Puerto Rico," the Treasury
statement said.
With Puerto Rico projected to exhaust its liquidity later
this year, Congress "must act now" to provide the island with
access to restructuring, the statement said.
Bills proposing that Puerto Rican municipalities be allowed
to reorganize debts under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code
have been introduced in the House of Representatives and Senate,
but the idea has not gathered enough Republican support to
advance further.
Garcia Padilla also met on Thursday with Republican Paul
Ryan, head of the House Ways and Means Committee, to talk about
a new corporate tax system for U.S. companies on the island,
according to a statement from the governor's office.
The governor has proposed granting lower tax rates and
allowing companies to be treated as domestic corporations for
U.S. tax purposes, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter
Cooney)