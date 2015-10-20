NEW YORK Oct 20 A U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Puerto Rico scheduled for Thursday includes U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss as a witness, according to a schedule posted on the committee's website.

The U.S. Treasury has repeatedly said it is not bailing out indebted Puerto Rico but said last week it has been trying to find ways to help the Commonwealth return to a sustainable economic path.

(Reporting by Megan Davies)