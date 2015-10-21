(Adds detail from administration's proposal)
By Nick Brown and Megan Davies
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Oct 21 The U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday urged Congress to help embattled Puerto Rico, saying
the U.S. commonwealth needs the ability to file for bankruptcy
protection, have independent fiscal oversight, changes to
Medicaid funding and access to the Earned Income Tax Credit.
"Only Congress has the authority to provide Puerto Rico with
the necessary tools to address its near-term challenges and
promote long-term growth," Treasury said in a statement.
Puerto Rico, home to 3.5 million, is buckling under $72
billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate. With financial
creditors resisting reductions to debt payments and political
gridlock threatening proposed spending reforms, some Puerto
Rican leaders have called on the U.S. government to step in.
A bailout by the United States is seen as unlikely, but
Wednesday's statement from Treasury is the strongest indication
yet that President Barack Obama's administration supports some
form of federal assistance for the island.
A key element of Treasury's proposal is its endorsement of
extending bankruptcy protections not only to Puerto Rico's
public agencies, but to the island itself - a notion championed
by some Congressional Democrats but seen as too radical to be
politically practical.
Under Chapter 9 of U.S. federal bankruptcy laws, cities,
towns and municipal agencies can file for bankruptcy, but states
themselves cannot. While legislation is pending to extend
Chapter 9 to Puerto Rico - currently exempt because it is not a
state - Treasury's proposal would go a step further by allowing
the island itself to file for bankruptcy.
"With the escalating crisis, bankruptcy protection is now
needed for the commonwealth as well," Treasury said in a 10-page
proposal. "Congress should authorize a broader legal framework
that allows for a comprehensive restructuring of Puerto Rico's
debts."
Treasury would be a key ally for Puerto Rico in Washington,
where the island has struggled to find powerful supporters.
Antonio Weiss, a counselor to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew,
is scheduled to testify on Thursday at a hearing on Puerto Rico
before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
The department's proposal makes clear its view that
resolving Puerto Rico's crisis requires a debt restructuring and
concessions from bondholders, and that pension benefits should
be protected.
While Treasury has also called on Puerto Rico to fix its
traditionally opaque financial reporting practices and instill
more credible fiscal oversight, the proposal is generally in
line with what the island itself has said it needs from Congress
and its creditors.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan and Megan Davies in New
York; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)