SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Oct 21 The U.S. Treasury on
Wednesday urged Congress to help debt-stricken Puerto Rico,
saying the U.S. commonwealth needs the ability to file for
bankruptcy protection, changes to Medicaid funding and access to
the Earned Income Tax Credit.
"Only Congress has the authority to provide Puerto Rico with
the necessary tools to address its near-term challenges and
promote long-term growth," Treasury said in a statement.
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory home to 3.5 million, is
buckling under $72 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty
rate. With financial creditors resisting reductions to debt
payments and political gridlock threatening proposed spending
reforms, some Puerto Rican leaders have called on the U.S.
government to step in.
A bailout by the United States is seen as unlikely, but
Wednesday's statement from Treasury is the strongest indication
yet that President Barack Obama's administration supports some
form of federal assistance for the island.
A key element of Treasury's proposal is its endorsement of
extending bankruptcy protections not only to Puerto Rico's
public agencies, but to the island itself - a notion championed
by some Puerto Rican leaders but seen as too radical to be
politically practical.
Cities, towns and municipal agencies can file for under the
U.S. Chapter 9 bankruptcy code, while states cannot. Puerto Rico
is exempt from Chapter 9 because it is a commonwealth.
"With the escalating crisis, bankruptcy protection is now
needed for the commonwealth as well," Treasury said in a 10-page
proposal. "Congress should authorize a broader legal framework
that allows for a comprehensive restructuring of Puerto Rico's
debts."
Treasury would be a key ally for Puerto Rico in Washington,
where the island has struggled to find powerful supporters.
Antonio Weiss, a counselor to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew,
is scheduled to testify on Thursday at a hearing on Puerto Rico
before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Treasury's proposal also calls on Congress to create a
fiscal control board for Puerto Rico.
In a statement, Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla said his administration would seek to ensure that any
such board respected Puerto Rico's autonomy.
Still, Garcia Padilla lauded the Obama Administration for
taking what he called the "historic step" of presenting a set of
recommendations to help Puerto Rico.
The department's proposal makes clear its view that
resolving Puerto Rico's crisis requires a debt restructuring and
concessions from bondholders, and that pension benefits should
be protected.
While Treasury has also called on Puerto Rico to fix its
traditionally opaque financial reporting practices and instill
more credible fiscal oversight, the proposal is generally in
line with what the island itself has said it needs from Congress
and its creditors.
