By Megan Davies and Nick Brown

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Oct 22 U.S. Senators expressed skepticism about how much they could help debt-ridden Puerto Rico at a Senate hearing on Thursday, with Democrats urging the U.S. Treasury to do more on its own and Republicans quizzing the island's Governor on its fiscal disclosure.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory home to 3.5 million, is buckling under $72 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate. With financial creditors resisting reductions to debt payments and political gridlock threatening proposed spending reforms, some Puerto Rican leaders have called on the U.S. government to step in.

U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss appealed to Congress to help the U.S. territory and warned Puerto Rico could face a humanitarian crisis without federal action.

He repeated the main points of a plan released by the Treasury on Wednesday, saying Congress should provide tools for Puerto Rico to restructure its liabilities, increase Medicaid support and boost economic growth through tax credits.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said she would support bills in Congress to aid Puerto Rico, but urged Weiss and Treasury to be "just as creative in coming up with solutions as it was when the big banks called" for help during the 2008 financial crisis.

"Treasury needs to step up and show more leadership here," Warren said. "During the financial crisis, when the banks were in trouble, Treasury did a lot more than just bail them out."

Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, echoed Warren, calling for Treasury to empty its toolbox: "It may take a while for Congress to act  so short of Congress acting, we would want to be assured that the administration is doing everything it can to assist" on its own.

Democratic senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told Weiss that Treasury Secretary Jack Lew should call a meeting with unions and "all the players" in Puerto Rico, including so-called "vulture funds," to work out a broad consensual agreement. He challenged hedge funds' demands for repayment, saying, "When you make risky investments, you should not expect to get 100 cents on the dollar."

Weiss said the administration would "apply of its efforts and all of our creativity" to the crisis and recognized it had a role to play alongside Congress.

Yet without bipartisan support in Congress, Treasury is limited in what it can achieve.

Moreover, Congress has shown little appetite for action and Thursday's hearing did not seem to advance the fate of existing bills to extend bankruptcy protections to Puerto Rico and to improve the island's federal healthcare funding, which have received numerous Democratic co-sponsors but not received traction from Republicans, which control Congress.

"Congress, even in midst of crisis, takes a long while to work its magic," said Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Republican chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as she asked Weiss whether other administrative actions could be advanced at this point.

Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, questioned the impact of granting bankruptcy protection to Puerto Rico on individual investors in his state.

"What happens when a retiree in Wyoming goes to the mailbox, gets their statement and finds their investment is negatively impacted because congress changed the rules?" Barrasso said.

Murkowski also continued a line of questioning from a September hearing, when powerful Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch warned there could be no help for Puerto Rico without better financial disclosure.

"There has been a lot of concern about the fact that we haven't seen clearly the financial reports hoped for," said Murkowski. "There is concern about the verifiability of Puerto Rico's financial data."

The island's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said 2014 audited financial figures should be ready in the coming weeks or months and said the Commonwealth was "dealing with it" and putting pressure on auditors to deliver the report.

Murkowski also asked about the cost to the taxpayer from the program. Weiss stressed that bankruptcy protection has no cost but did not have an estimate of the healthcare and tax changes proposed.

Daniel Hanson, analyst at Height Securities, estimated that the total cost of the Treasury plan is likely about $5.1 billion per year, or $51 billion over 10 years.

Padilla said Puerto Rico may have to decide between paying its creditors or essential services, in which case it would "have no choice but to default." The island defaulted on part of its debt in August. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Grant McCool)