FOREX-Dollar slips after Trump fires FBI director
* Concerns about possible North Korean test also underpin yen
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday lowered the credit rating on the University of Puerto Rico's existing revenue bonds one notch deeper into junk, days after the U.S. commonwealth released a sweeping report proposing spending cuts, including a reduction in subsidies at the university.
Puerto Rico's tax-backed debt was also downgraded by S&P after the island's fiscal and economic growth plan was released. The plan recommended a voluntary exchange offer and said Puerto Rico's "available resources may be insufficient to service all principal and interest on debt that has a constitutional priority."
The University of Puerto Rico's rating has moved together with the commonwealth's because it relies on money from the government, according to S&P.
"Although appropriations are not pledged to the bonds, they make up the largest portion of revenues available for operations," according to S&P. "Any delay or reduction in appropriations could have a serious effect on the university's operations."
Both the island's tax-backed debt and the University of Puerto Rico were downgraded to CC from CCC- by S&P. According to S&P, it rates debt CC when it expects default to "be a virtual certainty, regardless of the anticipated time to default."
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Concerns about possible North Korean test also underpin yen
TOKYO, May 10 Bank of Japan board members said the central bank should maintain its current accommodative policy due to downside risks from overseas, a summary of opinions from their April 26-27 meeting showed on Wednesday.