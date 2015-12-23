(Updates with details, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 23 Puerto Rico will spend $77
million to upgrade its water infrastructure in a settlement with
the federal government, the U.S. Department of Justice announced
on Wednesday.
Three of the U.S. territorial island's agencies reached the
settlement affecting storm water systems in San Juan that are
currently releasing, daily, an estimated 6 million gallons of
untreated sewage into waterways in and around San Juan in
violation of the Clean Water Act.
"These structural and operational improvements to the storm
water infrastructure are critical and desperately needed for the
public health and well-being of San Juan's residents," John
Cruden, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's
Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in the
statement.
The settlement comes as Puerto Rico struggles to come up
with enough cash to service its debt load of roughly $72
billion.
Wednesday's settlement resolves the civil claims of the
United States for the violations alleged in its complaint
against Puerto Rico filed in 2014.
"The settlements are related to an agreement with the
Municipality of San Juan that was announced on Oct. 26, 2015, in
which San Juan agreed to take actions to upgrade its separate
storm sewer system," the announcement said. That agreement
called for the city of San Juan to invest $180 million to
upgrade its system.
Upgrades to the water infrastructure will be carried out by
the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, the
Department of Transportation and Public Works from the
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico Highways and
Transportation Authority.
Penalties will be incurred if the work is not carried out on
schedule, according to the consent decree issued by the Justice
Department. They could reach up to $1,500 per day per certain
violations that are more than 120 days overdue.
The goal of the new water treatment infrastructure is to
eliminate or minimize sewage and pollutants being discharged
into waters around San Juan, the Candado Lagoon, the Martin Pena
Channel and the Atlantic Ocean.
On Jan. 1, the Puerto Rico faces approximately $1 billion in
debt payments on various bonds. On Tuesday, Puerto Rico's
governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said it was "very, very
unlikely" there will be no default on its debt and that it was
evaluating which bonds are to be paid.
