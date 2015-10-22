PRECIOUS-Gold holds off 8-week lows as stock markets retreat

* Gold pares gains after jobs, inflation data * U.S. stock markets open lower, supporting bullion * Expected U.S. rate hike keeps lid on prices (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 Gold rose on Thursday as U.S. and European stock markets retreated, though it pared gains after data showing a tightening jobs market and accelerating inflation briefly lifted the dollar and pulled