NEW YORK Columbia University on Monday announced the winners of the 96th annual Pulitzer Prizes, among the most prestigious recognitions for achievement in U.S. journalism and the arts.

Following are the winners in each category:

JOURNALISM: PUBLIC SERVICE

The Philadelphia Inquirer - for coverage of pervasive violence in the Philadelphia public school system.

JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS REPORTING

The Tuscaloosa News (Alabama) - for coverage of deadly tornado strikes in April 2011.

JOURNALISM: INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

The Associated Press - for coverage by Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eileen Sullivan and Chris Hawley of the New York Police Department's clandestine surveillance of Muslims in New York and beyond.

and

The Seattle Times - for coverage by Michael J. Berens and Ken Armstrong of a Washington State governmental body that moved vulnerable patients from safer pain-control medication to methadone.

JOURNALISM: EXPLANATORY REPORTING

The New York Times - for coverage by David Kocieniewski of how the wealthiest U.S. citizens and businesses exploited loopholes and avoided taxes.

JOURNALISM: LOCAL REPORTING

The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) - for coverage by Sara Ganim and other staff members of the child sex-abuse scandal at Penn State University.

JOURNALISM: NATIONAL REPORTING

The Huffington Post - for coverage by David Wood of the extreme challenges faced by U.S. soldiers wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

JOURNALISM: INTERNATIONAL REPORTING

The New York Times - for coverage by Jeffrey Gettleman of the famine and conflict in East Africa.

JOURNALISM: FEATURE WRITING

The Stranger (Seattle) - for a story by Eli Sanders of a woman who survived a brutal attack that took the life of her partner.

JOURNALISM: COMMENTARY

The Chicago Tribune - for a body of work by columnist Mary Schmich reflecting the character and culture of the city.

JOURNALISM: CRITICISM

The Boston Globe - for film reviews and criticism by Wesley Morris.

JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL WRITING

No award

JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL CARTOONING

Politico - for cartoons by Matt Wuerker, especially his lampooning of partisan strife in Washington.

JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY

Agence France-Presse - for Massoud Hossaini's photo of a girl crying in fear after a suicide bomber's attack at a crowded shrine in Kabul.

JOURNALISM: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Denver Post - for Craig F. Walker's photos of an Iraq war veteran struggling with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

LETTERS: FICTION

No award

LETTERS: DRAMA

"Water by the Spoonful," by Quiara Alegría Hudes

LETTERS: HISTORY

"Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention," by the late Manning Marable

LETTERS: BIOGRAPHY

"George F. Kennan: An American Life," by John Lewis Gaddis

LETTERS: POETRY

"Life on Mars," by Tracy K. Smith

LETTERS: GENERAL NONFICTION

"The Swerve: How the World Became Modern," by Stephen Greenblatt

MUSIC

"Silent Night: Opera in Two Acts," by Kevin Puts

