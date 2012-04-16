* New York Times takes two Pulitzers
* No prize for editorial writing or fiction
* Huffington Post, Seattle weekly win first Pulitzers
By Paul Thomasch and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, April 16 A central Pennsylvania
newspaper, The Patriot-News, took home a Pulitzer Prize in local
reporting on Monday for its coverage of the Penn State child sex
abuse scandal, while another of the state's papers, The
Philadelphia Inquirer, won the coveted public service award.
The Philadelphia newspaper won for what for the board
described as "its exploration of pervasive violence in the
city's schools," beating out nominees The New York Times and the
Miami Herald.
Sara Ganim and members of The Patriot-News Staff won the
paper's first Pulitzer for stories which helped uncover the sex
abuse scandal at Penn State involving former assistant football
coach Jerry Sandusky. Ganim is twenty-four years old.
The reporting helped put pressure on the investigation and
cast a spotlight on what prosecutors say was a long pattern of
child molestation by Sandusky. He faces 52 counts of abuse
stemming from accusations he molested 10 boys between 1994 and
2008. The former coach has maintained his innocence.
The New York Times was the only multiple winner, picking up
prizes for international reporting and explanatory reporting in
a year with a number of first time winners, including The
Huffington Post.
And for the only time in more than three decades, the board
declined to award winners in two categories, editorial writing
and fiction. Finalists in fiction included Denis Johnson, Karen
Russell and the late David Foster Wallace.
Among the notable winners, Alabama's The Tuscaloosa News was
awarded the prize for breaking news in its reporting around the
devastating April tornado that struck its hometown.
"There's a sense of accomplishment but with the recognition
of the difficulties that continue for a lot of the community,"
said Doug Ray, who was executive editor of the paper during the
coverage. He recently became executive editor of the Gainesville
Sun and Ocala Star-Banner in Florida.
"We came through with what we were supposed to do in those
first hours," Ray said.
In announcing the award, the Pulitzer Prize board cited The
Tuscaloosa News for "using social media as well as traditional
reporting to provide real-time updates, help locate missing
people and produce in-depth print accounts even after power
disruption forced the paper to publish at another plant 50 miles
away."
Administered by Columbia University, the prizes were
dispersed among various papers for stories that ranged from a
series on wounded American soldiers to the investigation of the
New York Police Department spying within the Muslim community.
Chosen by juries in categories across journalism, books,
drama and poetry, each winner receives $10,000. Among first time
winners were two online news organizations, Huffington Post, for
national reporting and Politico, for editorial cartooning.
THE WATCHDOGS
The most prestigious prize in American journalism, the
awards can bring badly needed attention to newspapers and
websites competing for readers in a fragmented media industry,
where many are suffering from budget constraints.
"The commitment to watchdog reporting when resources are
stretched ... is quite a tribute to American journalism," said
Sig Gissler, who has been administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes
since 2002.
Splitting the award for investigative reporting were The
Associated Press, for its probe of the New York Police
Department's monitoring of activities in Muslim communities,
which prompted a public outcry, and The Seattle Times for its
look at the state government was moving patients from safer
pain-control medication to cheaper but more dangerous methadone.
Reporter Eli Sanders, 34, won the feature writing award,
bringing home the first Pulitzer for The Stranger, the Seattle
weekly with a circulation of 87,000.
His piece "The Bravest Woman in Seattle," was based on a
rape victim's testimony about the rape and murder of her
partner. The reporting prompted the woman to write her own
account, revealing herself as Jennifer Hopper, 38.
Stunned to learn he had beat out heavyweights including The
New York Times, Sanders said, "I didn't expect this. I grabbed
onto this story and it grabbed onto me."
Immediately after learning the story won a Pulitzer, he
spoke with Hopper.
"She's thrilled," he said.
Sanders, who has worked for The Stranger for six years,
said, "It's great to know in these tough times for journalism
that a little old weekly in Seattle can publish something that
can resonate so much."
Quiara Alegría Hudes won the award for drama for "Water by
the Spoonful." The history prize went to the late Manning
Marable for "Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention." John Lewis
Gaddis took the prize for biography and Kevin Puts won for
music.
This year marked the first time since 1977 that the panel
has not awarded a prize in the fiction category.
