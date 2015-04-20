By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, April 20
Prizes were set to be awarded on Monday, honoring top work in
U.S. journalism, literature, drama and other arts.
The celebrated prizes, awarded annually by Columbia
University, can bring badly needed attention and recognition to
newspapers and websites suffering from economic pressures and
budget constraints.
Last year, the Guardian US and Washington Post won the
Pulitzer for public service for coverage of secret surveillance
by the U.S. National Security Agency that sparked wide debate
over government spying. Reuters won in international reporting
coverage of the violent persecution of a Muslim minority in
Myanmar who in efforts to flee often fall into the hands of
brutal human-trafficking networks.
Other top categories include investigative reporting,
photography, fiction and non-fiction.
Since last year the Pulitzer board broadened the competition
to allow magazines and their websites to be eligible. It also
changed the rules regarding partnerships and now permits news
organizations to nominate journalists employed by partnering
organizations, even if the organizations are ineligible. It said
the move came in recognition of the growing number of joint
journalistic projects undertaken by newsrooms.
Eligible news organizations must publish at least weekly,
and broadcast outlets are not eligible.
(Editing by Bill Trott)