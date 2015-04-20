(Adds details throughout)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, April 20 The New York Times won two
prestigious Pulitzer prizes on Monday for coverage of the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa, described by the Pulitzer board as
courageous and vivid journalism that engaged the public and held
authorities accountable.
The Pulitzer for Public Service, announced at Columbia
University, went to Charleston, South Carolina's Post and
Courier for its series on domestic violence.
The Pulitzers honor extraordinary work in U.S. journalism,
literature, drama and other areas and bring welcome attention
and recognition to newspapers and websites.
"Till Death Do Us Part" by the Post and Courier probed why
South Carolina is among the deadliest states in the country for
women. Doug Pardue, one of a four-person team that produced the
series, said it pushed the state legislature to pursue greater
protection for abused women.
"I'm glad to see that journalism is awarded for this type of
reporting," said Pardue. "It's a story that touches so many
people."
For its Ebola coverage, The New York Times staff won the
prize for international reporting and freelancer Daniel
Berehulak won for feature photography.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch won for photographic coverage of
the Ferguson, Missouri, riots. Editor Gilbert Bailon said the
staff had suffered emotionally and physically while covering the
violence that followed the shooting death of an unarmed black
teen by a white police officer.
"It's a very personal story. Some staff faced tear gas
directly; some were deeply involved in efforts to get the
community to heal," he said.
The Seattle Times staff won for coverage of a deadly
landslide, and Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig won for
coverage of security lapses at the Secret Service.
The Wall Street Journal won a prize in investigative
reporting for "Medicare Unmasked," the first reporting Pulitzer
for the newspaper since 2007, when it was purchased by News
Corp.
New York Times reporter Eric Lipton won for investigative
reporting on how lobbyists can sway congressional leaders and
state attorneys general.
The Pulitzer for explanatory reporting went to Zachary Mider
of Bloomberg News for showing how U.S. corporations dodge taxes.
It is the first Pulitzer for the New York-based news agency.
Joan Biskupic, Janet Roberts and John Shiffman of Reuters
were explanatory reporting finalists for their use of data
analysis to illustrate the extraordinary access of an elite
group of lawyers to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ned Parker and a Reuters team of reporters were finalists in
international reporting for their work on the disintegration of
Iraq and rise of ISIS.
The local reporting prize went to Rob Kuznia, Rebecca
Kimitch and Frank Suraci of the Daily Breeze of Torrance,
California, for their look at corruption in a small,
cash-strapped school district.
The feature writing prize went to Diana Marcum of the Los
Angeles Times for drought coverage.
The commentary prize went to Lisa Falkenberg of the Houston
Chronicle. Mary McNamara of the Los Angeles Times won for
criticism and the editorial writing prize went to Kathleen
Kingsbury of The Boston Globe.
The editorial cartooning prize went to Adam Zyglis of The
Buffalo News.
The fiction award went to Anthony Doerr for "All the Light
We Cannot See," published by Scribner, and the drama prize went
to Stephen Adly Guirgis for "Between Riverside and Crazy."
The history prize went to Elizabeth A. Fenn for "Encounters
at the Heart of the World: A History of the Mandan People,"
published by Hill and Wang, and David I. Kertzer won the prize
for biography for "The Pope and Mussolini: The Secret History of
Pius XI and the Rise of Fascism in Europe," published by Random
House.
Gregory Pardio won the prize for poetry for "Digest,"
Elizabeth Kolbert won in general nonfiction for "The Sixth
Extinction: An Unnatural History" and the music prize went to
Julia Wolfe for "Anthracite Fields."
(www.pulitzer.org/node/8501)
(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney, Barbara Goldberg and
Sebastien Malo,; Editing by Toni Reinhold)