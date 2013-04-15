NEW YORK, April 15 Columbia University announced
on Monday the winners of the 97th annual Pulitzer Prizes, among
the most prestigious recognitions for achievement in U.S.
journalism and the arts.
Following are the winners in each category:
JOURNALISM: PUBLIC SERVICE - Sun Sentinel, Fort Lauderdale,
Florida
JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS REPORTING - Denver Post staff
JOURNALISM: INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - David Barstow and
Alejandra Xanic von Bertrab of The New York Times
JOURNALISM: EXPLANATORY REPORTING - The New York Times staff
JOURNALISM: LOCAL REPORTING - Brad Schrade, Jeremy Olson and
Glenn Howatt of the Star Tribune, Minneapolis
JOURNALISM: NATIONAL REPORTING - Lisa Song, Elizabeth McGowan
and David Hasemyer of InsideClimate News, Brooklyn, New York
JOURNALISM: INTERNATIONAL REPORTING - David Barboza of The New
York Times
JOURNALISM: FEATURE WRITING - John Branch of The New York Times
JOURNALISM: COMMENTARY - Bret Stephens of The Wall Street
Journal
JOURNALISM: CRITICISM - Philip Kennicott of The Washington Post
JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL WRITING - Tim Nickens and Daniel Ruth of
the Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Florida
JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL CARTOONING - Steve Sack of the Star
Tribune, Minneapolis
JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - Rodrigo Abd, Manu Brabo,
Narciso Contreras, Khalil Hamra and Muhammed Muheisen of the
Associated Press
JOURNALISM: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY - Javier Manzano, freelance
photographer, Agence France-Presse
LETTERS: FICTION - "The Orphan Master's Son" by Adam Johnson
(Random House)
LETTERS: DRAMA - "Disgraced" by Ayad Akhtar
LETTERS: HISTORY - "Embers of War: The Fall of an Empire and the
Making of America's Vietnam" by Fredrik Logevall (Random House)
LETTERS: BIOGRAPHY - "The Black Count: Glory, Revolution,
Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo" by Tom Reiss
(Crown)
LETTERS: POETRY - "Stag's Leap" by Sharon Olds (Alfred A. Knopf)
LETTERS: GENERAL NONFICTION - "Devil in the Grove: Thurgood
Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America" by
Gilbert King (Harper)
MUSIC - "Partita for 8 Voices" by Caroline Shaw (New Amsterdam
Records)
