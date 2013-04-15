NEW YORK, April 15 The Sun Sentinel of Fort
Lauderdale, Florida on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize for Public
Service for its investigation of off-duty police officers who
were endangering the lives of citizens, the Pulitzer board said.
Reporters at InsideClimate News of Brooklyn, New York won
the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, and a reporter with
The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for International
Reporting, the board said.
The 97th annual Pulitzer Prizes were awarded by Columbia
University.
Two reporters for The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize
for investigative reporting, the board said, and "The Orphan
Master's Son" by Adam Johnson won the Pulitzer Prize for
fiction.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)