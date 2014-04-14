By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 The Pulitzer Prizes, the
United States' most prestigious journalism awards that honor
news reporting and photography as well as literature, are to be
awarded for the 98th time on Monday.
The prizes, awarded by Columbia University, are given in 14
categories of journalism as well as drama, music, poetry and
books.
Named after journalist and publisher Joseph Pulitzer, who
left money to establish the Columbia Journalism School, the
awards are decided by a 19-member panel of editors, news
executives and academics.
One question on the mind of Pulitzer-watchers this year is
whether the board will honor reporting based on documents leaked
by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden,
who revealed details of global electronic surveillance by the
U.S. spy agency.
Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, the first journalists to
report on Snowden's leaks in stories published in Britain's the
Guardian newspaper, were given a George Polk journalism award on
Friday, as was the Washington Post's Barton Gellman, who also
received documents from Snowden.
The Pulitzer prizes can bring badly needed attention and
recognition to newspapers and websites competing for readers in
a fragmented media industry, where many are suffering from
economic pressure and budget constraints.
Last year, the Sun Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, won
for its investigation of off-duty police officers who were
endangering the lives of citizens.
Reporters at InsideClimate News, an online site in Brooklyn,
New York, won the prize for national reporting for its coverage
of flawed regulation of the country's oil pipelines.
(Editing by Scott Malone and G Crosse)