By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, April 14 The Guardian US and
Washington Post were awarded the most prestigious Pulitzer prize
on Monday for coverage of secret surveillance by the U.S.
National Security Agency that sparked wide debate over
government spying.
Reuters won in international reporting for its coverage of
the violent persecution of a Muslim minority in Myanmar who in
efforts to flee often fall into the hands of brutal
human-trafficking networks.
The celebrated prizes, awarded by Columbia University, are
the most respected in U.S. journalism and can bring badly needed
attention and recognition to newspapers and websites suffering
from economic pressures and budget constraints.
The prize-winning work by the Guardian US and The Washington
Post in the Pulitzer's public service category was based on
documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who
revealed details of global electronic surveillance by the U.S.
spy agency.
Reporting on the leaks not only sparked international debate
over the limits of government surveillance but prompted
President Barack Obama to introduce curbs on NSA spying powers.
"We are particularly grateful for our colleagues across the
world who supported the Guardian in circumstances which
threatened to stifle our reporting," Guardian Editor in
Chief Alan Rusbridger said in a statement.
"And we share this honor, not only with our colleagues at
The Washington Post, but also with Edward Snowden, who risked so
much in the cause of the public service which has today been
acknowledged by the award of this prestigious prize," he said.
Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum last year after the
U.S. Justice Department charged him with violating the Espionage
Act.
In giving Reuters its first Pulitzer for text coverage, the
board commended Jason Szep and Andrew R.C. Marshall for their
"courageous reports" on the Rohingya, who in their efforts to
flee the Southeast Asian country often fall victim to
human-trafficking networks.
"For two years, Reuters reporters have tirelessly
investigated terrible human-rights abuses in a forgotten corner
of the Muslim world, bringing the international dimensions of
the oppressed Rohingya of Myanmar to global attention," Stephen
Adler, Reuters editor-in-chief, said in a statement.
Szep, from Washington, said: "What we were writing about was
under-reported. I hope through this, there is greater
international attention to the risks and presence of religious
violence in Myanmar."
Reuters was also a finalist in the investigative reporting
category for a series by Megan Twohey, which exposed the
underground market for adopted children. Her work won praise for
"triggering governmental action to curb the practice" of
exchanging unwanted kids online.
Goran Tomasevic of Reuters was named a finalist for breaking
news photography, with judges recognizing "his sequence of
photographs that chronicle two hours of fierce combat on the
rebel frontline in Syria's civil war."
The breaking news photography prize went to Tyler Hicks of
The New York Times for coverage of the attack by Islamist
militants at Westgate mall in Nairobi, Kenya. The feature
photography prize went to Josh Haner of The New York Times for
an essay on a Boston Marathon bomb blast victim.
The Boston Globe won for its breaking news coverage of the
2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the ensuing manhunt. Finalists
included The Arizona Republic for coverage of a wildfire that
killed 19 firefighters and The Washington Post for coverage of
the mass shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.
The prize for investigative reporting went to Chris Hamby of
The Center for Public Integrity for reports on how some lawyers
and doctors rigged a system to deny benefits to coal miners
stricken with black lung disease.
The prize for explanatory reporting went to Eli Saslow of
the Washington Post for work on the prevalence of food stamps in
post-recession America.
The prize for local reporting went to Will Hobson and
Michael LaForgia of the Tampa Bay Times for an investigation
into squalid housing conditions for the city's homeless
population. The prize for national reporting went to David
Philipps of The Gazette in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for his
examination of how wounded combat veterans are mistreated.
No award was given in the category of feature writing.
The commentary prize went to Stephen Henderson of the
Detroit Free Press and the criticism prize went to Inga Saffron
of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The editorial writing prize was
awarded to the staff of The Oregonian and editorial cartooning
went to Kevin Siers of the Charlotte Observer.
For an example of the work by Szep and Marshall see Special
Report: Thailand secretly supplies Myanmar refugees to
trafficking rings reut.rs/1iPKLkK
(Editing by Scott Malone, G Crosse and Tom Brown; Additional
reporting by Barbara Goldberg)