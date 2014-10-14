(Corrects weight of pumpkin to one ton from two tons)
Oct 14 A one-ton pumpkin grown in Northern
California has been declared the heaviest ever cultivated in
North America, and an organization is arranging to fly the giant
gourd to New York where it will be featured in a botanical
garden.
The pumpkin, which was grown in Napa Valley north of San
Francisco, was put on the scale on Monday at an event tied to
the upcoming Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival and weighed in at
2,058 pounds (933 kg), said festival spokesman Tim Beeman.
The pumpkin is the heaviest ever grown in North America,
beating a record set last year by another pumpkin from Napa
Valley, said David Stelts, president of the nonprofit Great
Pumpkin Commonwealth, which overseas competitions for the staple
of Halloween and Thanksgiving.
The pumpkin will be flown to New York this week to be
displayed in the city's Botanical Garden, along with two other
massive pumpkins from different parts of the country, Stelts
said. Plans are in the works for it to be shown on the
syndicated morning program "LIVE with Kelly and Michael" on
Thursday, he said.
John Hawkley, the Napa Valley man who grew the pumpkin,
collected $13,348 in prize money for the pumpkin, Beeman said.
"The growers in Napa Valley are a great group of people,"
Stelts said. "You never meet a bad person that grows giant
pumpkins."
The record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown worldwide was
set this year by a grower from Switzerland with a pumpkin
weighing about 2,100 pounds (952 kg), according to the website
for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)