SEATTLE Dec 30 A puppy called Penny could be
reunited with her worry-stricken U.S. owners by week's end after
she went on a nearly 2,400-mile road trip that took her to an
Iowa truck stop and a Pennsylvania pet hospital, her family said
on Tuesday.
The floppy-eared Vizsla has one more stop before returning
home to Washington state. She has to travel from Pennsylvania,
where she has been in foster care, to the District of Columbia
for a free ride home from U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines, her
owners said in a message on Saturday on a Facebook page devoted
to finding her.
"When she went missing, we thought she ran off and we were
never going to see her again. We're just happy knowing she's
alive," Kendra Brown, Penny's owner, told Pittsburgh broadcaster
WPXI. "I'm sure if she could talk, she'd have quite a few
adventures to talk about."
Penny's cross-country voyage began on Dec. 19 when she got
loose from her owners and a truck driver picked her up while she
was wandering in her hometown of Royal City, a tiny community in
eastern Washington, her owners said.
"We were able to track him down and when he found out we
knew he had her, he dropped her off at a truck stop in Des
Moines, Iowa," her family said.
Already some 1,600 miles from home, Penny somehow ended up
days later in the care of a veterinarian at a pet hospital in
West Township, Pennsylvania, a message on Dec. 24 said. Banfield
Pet Hospital confirmed Penny's Washington state roots by
scanning the dog's micro chip, a spokeswoman said.
The dog has been staying in foster care and the family hopes
to have her back in Washington by the end of the week, they said
on Facebook.
Alaska Airlines said it learned about the dog on Dec. 26 and
is "flying Penny home complimentary" from a District of Columbia
area airport to Seattle on Jan. 2, a spokeswoman said.
Penny's owners did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick
Macfie)