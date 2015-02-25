Feb 25 A California dog owner whose English
bulldog died in January has filed a lawsuit against Nestle
Purina PetCare Co, alleging his dog and thousands of
others have been sickened by pet food that contains harmful
toxins.
The suit, filed in federal court in San Francisco, claims
that all three of Frank Lucido's dogs became ill in January
after eating from a bag of Purina Beneful dog food. One of the
dogs died and a post-mortem veterinary examination revealed
signs of internal bleeding in the dog's stomach and lesions on
his liver, the lawsuit claims.
Lucido claims his two other dogs, a German shepherd and a
Labrador, remain ill. The dogs were healthy until Lucido bought
Beneful dog food for the first time, the suit claims.
Other consumers have made more than 3,000 online complaints
about their dogs becoming ill and/or dying after eating Beneful
products, according to the lawsuit. The dogs showed "consistent
symptoms, including stomach and related internal bleeding, liver
malfunction or failure, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, weight
loss, seizures, bloat, and kidney failure," the suit said.
There was no immediate comment from St. Louis-based Purina
PetCare but the company says on its website that it maintains "a
strict code of standards for buying, storing and processing
ingredients used in our pet foods."
Keith Schopp, a Purina PetCare spokesman, was quoted by the
St. Louis Business Journal as saying the lawsuit was without
merit.
"There are no product quality problems with Beneful," Schopp
told the Business Journal.
The suit seeks class-action status for anyone who has
purchased Beneful dog food in the past four years and incurred
costs due to illness or death of their dogs tied to consumption
of Beneful.
The suit claims Beneful contains substances that are toxic
to animals. There are concerns about many of the branded dry
kibble dog foods, including Purina Beneful Healthy Weight and
Purina Beneful Original, according to the lawsuit.
Among the allegations, the suit claims Purina was negligent
in selling Beneful without adequate quality control and testing,
without using proper manufacturing and production practices and
without properly investigating reports of pet deaths and
illnesses following consumption of Beneful.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Bill
Trott)