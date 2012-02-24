* Recent study said pythons causing declines in mammal
population
* Pythons rank among most notorious invasive species
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 24 Reports that Burmese
pythons are devouring almost entire populations of mammals in
the Florida Everglades are premature, according to some exotic
species experts and a co-author of a widely quoted study.
The idea of pythons annihilating the Everglades made
headlines after a Jan. 30 study published in the Proceedings of
the National Academy of Science said researches found severe
declines in the population of small and mid-sized mammals.
The study presented data supporting its hypothesis that
"Burmese pythons have severely reduced populations of several
species of formerly common mammals" in the Everglades.
"Do I think we have an impending disaster? I don't think
so," said Scott Hardin, exotic species coordinator for the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"That study should have never made it to the light of day,"
said Florida herpetologist Shaw Heflin, known to many as host of
National Geographic's "Python Hunters" show. "I don't see
anything thus far to point to the fact that these pythons are
causing serious harm."
The study compared sightings of animals along park roads
before and after the year 2000, which is when the authors say
pythons were recognized as being established in the park.
It found a 99.3 percent decrease in observed raccoons and a
98.9 percent decrease in observed opossums, the two most
frequently encountered species, as well as decreased sightings
of white-tailed deer, bobcats, rabbits and foxes. Sightings of
rodents, coyotes and Florida panthers increased.
"The magnitude of these declines underscores the apparent
incredible density of pythons in the Everglades National Park,"
the study concluded.
Everglades National Park spokeswoman Linda Friar said park
biologists have "no hard science" demonstrating there has been a
dramatic reduction in mammal populations.
Most of the 1.5 million-acre (607,000 hectares) park is
inaccessible wilderness.
The size of the python population is unknown with estimates
ranging from a few thousand to tens of thousands, according to
Friar. Many pythons are believed to have succumbed from the cold
during the 2009 and 2010 winters, according to Heflin and
Hardin.
Heflin criticizes the authors of the study for failing to
fully investigate and dispose of other factors that could
account for their observations, including a decade-long drought,
cyclical population fluctuations, increased development and
pollution.
"There's almost always some other factors going on and
certainly in the Everglades, we know that hydrology and water
levels plays a huge role in animal abundance," Hardin said.
(Editing by David Adams and Bill Trott)