WASHINGTON Dec 18 The United States has
eliminated more than 20 of al Qaeda's top 30 leaders based in
Afghanistan and Pakistan from the battlefield since Barack Obama
became president, a top U.S. government security official said
on Tuesday.
Daniel Benjamin, head of the State Department's
counterterrorism bureau, said that when Obama took office in
2009, al Qaeda's central organization, then led by Osama bin
Laden, was a "formidable and dangerous organization."
By contrast, at the end of 2012, al Qaeda's core has "been
seriously degraded," not least by the U.S. commando raid that
killed bin Laden at his hideout in Pakistan in 2011, Benjamin
said at a meeting of the Brookings Institution's Saban Center
for Middle East Policy,
"We have removed more than 20 of al Qaeda's top 30 leaders"
over the last four years, Benjamin said.
"In short, the al Qaeda core is on the path to defeat. The
two most dangerous affiliates, while still posing serious
threats, have suffered their worst setbacks in years," Benjamin
said, referring to militant groups in Yemen and Somalia.