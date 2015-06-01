WASHINGTON The United States and Qatar continue to discuss details regarding long-term safeguards for detainees transferred to the Middle Eastern country from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. detention camp last year, at White House spokesman said on Monday.

Travel restrictions for the five detainees will continue while the discussions between the two countries take place, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards, Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)