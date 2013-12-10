By David Alexander
| AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar
AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar Dec 10 U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel briefed Qatari leaders on Tuesday about
the effort to destroy Syria's chemical weapons, and he
underscored U.S. support for Syria's moderate opposition.
Hagel met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and
Defence Minister Hamad bin Ali al-Attiyah on the last day of a
visit to the region to reassure Gulf Arab allies of continuing
U.S. support, despite disagreements over Washington's policy
toward Syria and its diplomatic overtures to Iran.
Hagel and al-Attiyah signed a 10-year Defence Cooperation
Agreement that governs interaction between U.S. and Qatari
forces and enables the continued assignment of American troops
to installations in the area, including the Combined Air
Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base.
After signing the accord, Hagel visited the desert base and
toured the computer-lined watch floor at the sensitive facility,
where troops from 30 nations coordinate military air activity in
the region on huge computerized maps showing the Middle East,
the Gulf and Afghanistan.
"There is no facility like this truly in the world," Hagel
told troops later. "With the technology, the expertise, the
leadership, all integrated into almost 30 nations' capacities.
That's a huge, huge accomplishment."
U.S. officials have long been reluctant to identify the base
and its location, in part because of host-nation concerns, but
they said the base is evidence of U.S. commitment to security in
the region at a time when Gulf Arab states are seeking
reassurance.
Hagel's visit to the base capped a six-day tour of the
region that aimed to underscore the depth of the U.S. commitment
to security and stability in the volatile Gulf.
Hagel spoke to Gulf Arab allies at the Manama Dialogue
regional security forum in Bahrain last week and used his speech
to the conference to address concerns about negotiations with
Iran over its nuclear program and U.S. reluctance to back rebel
groups seeking to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Hagel noted that while the United States is emphasizing
diplomacy in regional conflicts, its efforts are backed up by a
fierce array of warplanes, ships, tanks, artillery and about
35,000 troops in and around the Middle East.
He also pointed to the many U.S. military facilities in the
region, including Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and the
Combined Air Operations Center.
SAUDI MEETING
Hagel met with Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud,
the Saudi defence minister, during a brief stop in the kingdom
on Monday evening, assuring him Washington was committed to
keeping Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, a spokesman said.
Hagel told reporters at Al Udeid Air Base that he spoke with
Qatari leaders about international efforts to destroy Syria's
chemical weapons and the reasons Washington was focused on
narrowly supporting the moderate Syrian opposition.
As the war in Syria drags on, forces loyal to Assad have
taken control of a highway needed to extract hundreds of tonnes
of toxic chemicals that could be destroyed by the United States
under a deal brokered by Washington and Moscow, Syrian state
television said on Monday.
While divided world powers continue to try to bring rebels
and Syria's government together for talks, Islamist militants
appear to be gaining ever more momentum in relation to moderate
forces backed by the West.
Gulf Arab states, notably Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have been
arming and helping rebel groups, though the extent of foreign
influence over a constantly evolving rebel landscape is unclear.
"The opposition in Syria ... is very fractured and it
includes terrorist organizations," Hagel told reporters.
"There's a sectarian war dynamic of this. There's a civil war
dynamic of this. Iran is supporting various groups in there."
Hagel said the United States supported a resolution of the
Syrian civil war that would replace Assad. He said differences
over how to achieve that would not divide the United States and
its partners in the region.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Missy Ryan and Eric
Beech)