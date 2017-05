WASHINGTON U.S. officials have been in touch with leaders in Qatar about five Taliban detainees transferred there from the Guantanamo Bay prison and steps needed to protect the American people, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

The men were transferred as part of an exchange that freed U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who had been captured by militants. The U.S. and Qatar had a temporary agreement regarding supervision of the men that is about to expire.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)