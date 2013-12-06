(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Carrick Mollenkamp
MACON, Georgia Dec 6 Sanders Walker had been working for 13
years at a BWAY Corp factory in Macon, Georgia, when the word came down one
September 2011 morning: The company, a maker of plastic and metal containers,
was closing the plant. Walker, a quality manager, and about 70 other employees
were out of work.
After an eight-month search, Walker got a job at another area factory, at
sharply reduced pay. "Nobody wants to hire somebody that is 62 years old," he
says. Walker and his wife, Shari, struggled financially. Facing foreclosure,
they walked away from their home in July 2012. They now live in a mobile home at
the KOA Campground in Forsyth, Georgia. Tending to the potted chrysanthemums and
other plants around the place gives Shari something to do "besides worry," she
says.
The private-equity firm that owned BWAY when Walker lost his job enjoyed a
more satisfying relationship with the company.
High-risk debt issued by BWAY helped Chicago-based Madison Dearborn Partners
LLC acquire the manufacturer in June 2010 for $915 million. In that partially
debt-financed buyout, Madison Dearborn put up just $294 million of its own cash.
A few months later, it paid itself a $138.4 million dividend from the proceeds
of a BWAY junk-bond sale it helped arrange. Then, late last year, it sold BWAY
to another private-equity firm in a leveraged buyout for $1.24 billion. BWAY
then sold more junk bonds to generate a dividend payout for its new owner,
Platinum Equity LLC.
All of these transactions were underpinned by unflagging demand for
high-risk, high-yield investments like the junk bonds BWAY issued - demand
fueled by "quantitative easing," the U.S. Federal Reserve's multitrillion-dollar
bond-buying program to shore up the economy and create jobs after the 2008
financial crisis. Easy access to such credit, thanks largely to the Fed, has
allowed private-equity firms like BWAY's owners to move aggressively to pay
themselves dividends, reducing their own downside risk, while increasing the
debt burdens of the companies they buy and sell.
RISING DEBT
At BWAY, debt has climbed as the Atlanta, Georgia, manufacturer has been
flipped profitably from one private-equity owner to another in recent years. In
autumn 2009, the year before Madison Dearborn bought BWAY, the company and its
affiliates had total debt of $402.3 million, according to securities filings;
now, that figure stands at $1.5 billion.
As its debt has grown, BWAY has cut costs while trying to bolster market
share through acquisitions. Closing the Macon factory where Walker worked and
another in Phoenix, Arizona, for example, was an attempt to realize "future cost
savings," BWAY said in a regulatory filing at the time.
Madison Dearborn declined to comment. A spokesman for Platinum Equity said
that in the past year, the firm has helped BWAY generate $51.5 million in
additional earnings. "Not only have the improvements allowed us to recoup
capital for our investors," he said. "But BWAY has re-invested substantially in
the business and maintained a healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity."
Quantitative easing has had the intended effect of holding down interest
rates, which has in turn encouraged borrowing by businesses and individuals with
good credit and stabilized the housing market. But persistent economic
uncertainty has dulled the positive impact of the Fed's program. U.S. gross
domestic product has broken above a 3 percent annual rate of growth in only six
quarters since 2009. Some of the money has instead inflated asset bubbles, to
the benefit of mostly wealthy investors seeking high yields.
The Fed's "real intention was capital investment would be stimulated, jobs
would be created, incomes of the 99 percent would rise," says Martin Fridson, a
high-yield expert and chief executive of FridsonVision LLC, a financial research
firm in New York. But, he adds, it's "not clear how effective that has really
been. It's certainly clear that those who are wealthy enough to own a
substantial amount of assets have been made even wealthier by the Fed policy."
A Fed spokesman declined to comment. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet
Yellen, the nominee to lead the central bank, said at a Senate confirmation
hearing last month that the Fed is monitoring the costs and risks associated
with the stimulus program.
In its Uneasy Money series, Reuters has in recent months examined the effect
of all this money sloshing around, showing, for example, how the yield chase has
underpinned surging markets for bonds issued on pools of subprime auto and
mortgage loans.
HEAPS OF JUNK
Among the biggest of the Fed-inflated asset bubbles is in the market for
junk bonds. Last year, junk-bond issuance hit a decade high of $326.72 billion,
rising from a trough of $62.9 billion in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Investor demand was so strong that, despite the flood of junk onto the
market, yields fell below 5 percent for the first time ever in May this year,
according to Barclays Plc. That compares with the historical norm of between 8
and 10 percent and the 20.5 percent yield touched in March 2009, in the depths
of the financial crisis. Demand has slackened in recent months.
The plunge in junk yields has pushed investors into a particularly risky
subset used several times by BWAY: payment-in-kind, or PIK, toggle bonds. These
securities enable a corporate borrower to make repayments with cash or more
bonds with even higher interest rates. PIK toggle sales so far this year, at
$10.7 billion, compares with just $875 million in 2009, according to Standard &
Poor's Capital IQ.
"PIK is back because PIK bonds give extra yield," says Adam Cohen, founder
of Covenant Review LLC, a New York credit research firm. As an example, he cites
PIK toggle bonds BWAY sold in October 2012 with a 9.5 percent coupon, rising to
10.25 percent if BWAY opts to repay with more debt. "That is some real money in
a market where high yield can mean 5 percent," Cohen says.
This chain of effects originating from the Fed's bond-buying has not altered
the private-equity formula: The firms buy companies using debt issued by the
target, pay themselves dividends from more debt issued by the acquired company,
and then take the company public or sell it to another buyer. To increase the
value of their investment before they sell it, they typically try to improve
operational results, through expansion, cost-cutting, consolidation and other
means.
What has changed is that private-equity firms can now use more debt and less
of their own money, reducing their risk and speeding up turnover times.
Unrelenting investor demand for junk has meant that companies backed by firms
like Madison Dearborn and Platinum can issue more of the bonds, more often,
generating for the firms and their affiliates dividends to recoup big chunks of
their investments quickly. So-called dividend recapitalizations by
private-equity-controlled companies and funded by PIK notes total $8.23 billion
so far this year, compared with zero in 2009, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Dividends "put more money into the sponsor pockets faster, which makes the
sponsor, logically, more willing to take risks going forward," says Cohen of
Covenant Review. "It puts more financial pressure on the whole firm to make
interest payments, and that increased pressure can reduce the amount of cash
left over to reinvest in the company."
HEAVIER BURDEN
The debt is leaving some companies in private-equity portfolios weaker.
Their ratio of debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization for companies issuing junk debt hit a low of 4.23 in the fourth
quarter of 2011 and hovered below 5 before peaking at 5.08 in the second quarter
this year, according to S&P Capital IQ. It has since fallen to 4.67.
At BWAY, the ratio hit a much higher 7 earlier this year, according to
Moody's Investors Service. BWAY acknowledged the situation in its annual report
for 2012, saying: "Our substantial level of indebtedness could adversely affect
our financial condition and prevent us from making payments on our debt
obligations."
BWAY's current owner, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, said through a
spokesman that the private-equity firm's expertise at "early value creation"
made the dividend possible, that increasing the manufacturer's profits is a top
priority, that BWAY's leverage ratio is declining, and that BWAY has
"consistently proven its ability to generate cash and pay down debt."
Mark Barnhill, a partner at Platinum Equity, added: "We're not financial
engineers. We're operators who are hip deep in restructuring. We're rolling up
our sleeves to generate change at the operational level that improves
performance."
Founded in 1875 as a maker of pie tins, BWAY today is one of the largest
U.S. manufacturers of paint cans, plastic pails and ammunition boxes, according
to Moody's. The company's history as a darling of private-equity firms began in
2003, when New York-based Kelso & Co acquired it for $330 million, including the
assumption of debt.
In what became the private-equity template for BWAY, the company pursued
growth through acquisitions, snapping up three plastic-container makers in 2003,
2004 and 2006, respectively, by tapping loan agreements. By the fourth quarter
of 2006, BWAY owed long-term debt of $418 million, up from $112.8 million in
2001.
The next year, Kelso partially cashed in by taking BWAY public at $15 a
share. The deal raised $150 million. Kelso retained 44 percent of the company.
In 2008, BWAY closed plants in Franklin Park, Illinois, and Cleveland, Ohio.
The next year, it closed some division offices and "eliminated" 25 salaried
positions, according to a BWAY securities filing. Those cuts saved the company
$3.1 million in 2009, it said.
Kelso declined to comment.
Around this time, the Fed initiated its first round of quantitative easing,
which entailed buying as much as $1.25 trillion in mortgage securities and $300
billion in Treasury bonds, among other measures. In a March 18, 2009, statement,
the Fed said: "Job losses, declining equity and housing wealth, and tight credit
conditions have weighed on consumer sentiment and spending. The Federal
Reserve will employ all available tools to promote economic recovery and to
preserve price stability."
And thus the yield chase began. The sheer volume of Fed demand drove up bond
prices, pushing down yields and prompting investors to hunt for better returns.
Sales of junk bonds in 2009 more than doubled from the previous year to $146
billion.
LESS EQUITY REQUIRED
Kelso began looking for a buyer for its 44 percent holding in BWAY. In early
2010, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, acting as financial adviser, at one point told a
BWAY committee that with demand strong in the bond markets, private-equity firms
wouldn't have to kick in as much equity as they had in previous years to secure
debt financing from banks, according to a securities filing.
Madison Dearborn in June 2010 completed the $915 million acquisition of
BWAY. The deal involved about $689 million in debt financing and resulted in the
paying down of $457 million of existing BWAY debt. Shareholders received $20 a
share, a 15 percent premium to where the stock was trading before the deal was
announced. An additional $5.5 million went to affiliates of Madison Dearborn for
"transaction fees" and "out-of-pocket expenses."
As the deal was wrapping up in January 2010, BWAY decided to close a
plastic-bucket plant in Toccoa, Georgia, it had acquired when it bought a
company in 2004. According to a Georgia Department of Labor press release at the
time, 90 workers would lose their jobs.
Richard Smith, a 21-year veteran of the plant, was at the meeting where a
BWAY executive delivered the news. "Everything was good," he says. "Next thing
you know, we had a meeting. We're going to be shutting the doors." Smith had
helped keep the machines running that produced buckets. "I was going to retire
from that place," he says. "It was a good place to work. I had a good name."
Smith says BWAY offered him a job in another Georgia town, but he felt that
he couldn't uproot his wife and family from Toccoa. He had been earning $760 a
week at BWAY. Unemployment insurance paid him $280 a week for a year and a half.
He now does maintenance work for a local disposal company for about $800 a week.
Meanwhile, Madison Dearborn's acquisition of BWAY closed in June 2010. Four
months later, it pocketed about $138.4 million from a BWAY sale of PIK notes.
Moody's downgraded BWAY's "corporate family" rating to B2 from B1. Edward
Schmidt, a packaging analyst at Moody's, said in a report at the time: "BWAY's
pro-forma credit metrics leave little room for any negative variance in
operating performance." He said the downgrade reflected a "deterioration in
pro-forma credit metrics" and "the potential for free cash flow to be used for
acquisitions rather than for debt reduction."
In October, BWAY acquired plastics maker Plastican Inc from a Leominster,
Massachusetts, family for $40.9 million in cash. At the time, Plastican was
operating plants in Macon, Georgia; Leominster, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas;
and Phoenix, Arizona.
BWAY began closing Plastican plants. Larry Williams was working as a quality
manager at Plastican's plant in southwest Phoenix when the new owners "came in
and said we have jobs for everybody," he says.
A December 2010 document reviewed by Reuters shows that BWAY had already
drafted a $1.2 million plan that included moving newer machines out of Phoenix
to replace older ones at other plants. The aim, according to the document, was
"to increase our chances of success while reducing the risk of our customers
feeling the effects of the moves."
"NEVER A GOOD THING"
BWAY told Williams it had a job for him - across the country in Lithonia,
Georgia. He applied, ready to move his family, but "they put us off and put us
off," Williams says.
The father of four still had three children at home. He finally landed a job
in Phoenix at a company that makes reusable produce crates. He earns roughly
what he made at Plastican. "It was a huge relief," says the 53-year-old.
"Uncertainty is never a good thing."
When BWAY bought Plastican, Sanders Walker, the former quality manager now
living with his wife in a mobile home, says a BWAY executive assured employees
that the factory in Macon wouldn't close. In September 2011, BWAY decided to
shut the Macon plant.
Platinum Equity, commenting for BWAY, said the company "made clear from Day
1, in the press release announcing the Plastican acquisition, that plant
closings were likely." It said BWAY doesn't discuss individual employees or
personnel matters. It also said BWAY helped those who were terminated in Macon
and Phoenix, providing advance notice of the closures, severance and
encouragement to apply for jobs at other BWAY plants. About 20 employees
expressed an interest in staying with the company, it said; half were
transferred to four different facilities.
Maintenance manager Kent Mize got a job one day after as a facilities
maintenance manager for the Georgia Department of Defense. His earnings at
Plastican peaked at about $58,000; he now makes $37,000. Largely because he
couldn't afford the mortgage payments, "I ended up having to sell my home," he
says in a voice raspy from treatments for throat cancer.
In the fall of 2011, as the third year of quantitative easing was coming to
a close, the Fed increased its bond buying, and again in September 2012.
The following month, Platinum Equity agreed to buy BWAY from Madison
Dearborn for $1.24 billion.
In the last full fiscal year under Madison Dearborn's stewardship, ending
Sept. 30, 2012, the number of hourly employees at BWAY fell to 2,400 from 2,600,
according to securities filings. Net sales totaled $1.18 billion, up slightly
from $1.16 billion in 2011.
Platinum Equity put up $269 million of its own cash to acquire BWAY. To help
finance the rest, BWAY issued $335 million in PIK toggle junk bonds that paid a
9.5 percent coupon. Investor demand for BWAY's relatively high-yield junk was
stronger than ever; similar bonds the company sold in 2010 had to pay a higher
coupon of 10.875 percent. As a result of the deal, "we have a substantial amount
of debt," BWAY said in its annual securities filing for 2012.
Platinum Equity, operating from offices in Beverly Hills, California, was
founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, who immigrated to the U.S. from Israel with his
family when he was four years old. Gores is also the majority owner of Palace
Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Detroit Pistons professional basketball
team.
Two months after Platinum Equity's purchase of BWAY, BWAY bought Ropak
Packaging, another plastic-container maker, for $268 million in cash, financed
with additional borrowing totaling $261 million and the use of a loan agreement.
In May this year, BWAY sold $285 million in PIK notes to pay a dividend to
its new owner.
In a report issued after the payout, Moody's said the "debt-financed
dividend, previous debt-financed acquisitions and PIK note debt in the capital
structure demonstrate the company's financial aggressiveness." While noting
BWAY's "dominant share in the U.S.," it also said that "BWAY's acquisitiveness
and financial aggressiveness clearly heighten both operational and financial
risk," and that after the dividend, "the sponsor retains little equity in the
business."
"A PRETTY QUICK PULL"
The speed with which both Platinum Equity and Madison Dearborn were able to
recoup a big chunk of their initial investments through PIK toggle sales "is a
pretty quick pull of dividends," says Cohen of Covenant Review.
Platinum Equity also has done well as an adviser to BWAY, according to an
August regulatory filing. An advisory affiliate of the firm received $5 million
in fees for "financing advisory services" in the sale of the PIK notes. A few
months earlier, it got $5 million for "transaction advisory services" on BWAY's
acquisition of Ropak. In March of this year, BWAY paid the affiliate another $5
million to cover a "2013 annual management fee."
Platinum Equity said its "operational transformation" of BWAY resulted in a
31% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization to $180.5 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013, from a
year earlier, thanks largely to the Ropak acquisition, cost cuts and increased
capital spending. It said executives have scoured BWAY for ways to improve
operations. Among recent cost-saving measures: eliminating rubber gaskets that
had been used in lids for plastic pails.
It also said BWAY's strong performance has "allowed BWAY to both reinvest in
the company and return capital to shareholders." BWAY's sales, Platinum Equity
said, rose 25% to $364.4 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from a year
earlier, while employment is up 25%, due mostly to the Ropak deal.
In April, one month before BWAY sold the PIK notes, it notified the Texas
Workforce Commission that it would be shutting a Plastican plant in Dallas.
Platinum said it was moving production from one of BWAY's least efficient
plants to one of Ropak's most efficient, in Mansfield, Texas. Sixty-nine people
were laid off with the Dallas plant's closure.
(Additional reporting by Molly Hensley-Clancy in New York; edited by John
Blanton)