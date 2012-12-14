THE REUTERS GRAPHIC - The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
LONDON A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck 142 kilometres (88 miles) southwest of the coast of California at 1036 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Friday.
It said the quake was recorded at a depth of 11 km.
(Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)
Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.
U.S. President Donald Trump does not plan to invoke executive privilege as a way to block former FBI Director James Comey from testifying to Congress next week, the New York Times said on Friday citing two unnamed senior administration officials.