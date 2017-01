WASHINGTON A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Northern California early on Monday at a relatively shallow depth of 4.3 miles (6.9 km), the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which was initially reported as magnitude 6.1, hit 40 miles (64 km) west of Eureka, California, USGS said.

There was no danger of a tsunami, the Alaska Tsunami Warning Center said.

(Writing by Eric Walsh)