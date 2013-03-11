(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LOS ANGELES, March 11 A flurry of three earthquakes measured at magnitudes of 4.6 and 4.7 rattled Southern California desert within moments of each other on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quakes, which struck shortly before 10 a.m. local time about 22 miles south of the resort community of Palm Springs, were initially recorded as being above magnitude 5.0, but were quickly downgraded by seismologists.

Quakes of that size, which typically cause little if any damage, are relatively common in Southern California. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston)