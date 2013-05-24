(Adds comments from local resident)

May 23 A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Northern California on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was 6 miles (11 km) northwest of the town of Greenville, and near the smaller community of Canyondam, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Allen Shephard, a hunting and fishing guide at Quail Lodge at Lake Almanor in Canyondam, said the quake knocked him "right off the couch and onto the floor."

The floor of the lodge was littered with broken dishware, and cabinets were in disarray, said Shephard, 62.

An initial report had said the quake was magnitude 5.9.

A 5.7 magnitude quake is considered moderate, but has the potential to cause considerable damage.

