WASHINGTON, April 11 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake
struck off the coast of Oregon on Wednesday and was followed a
minute later by a smaller quake off the coast of central
California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quakes were
unlikely to trigger a tsunami. The Oregon quake was initially
reported as a magnitude 6.2 and the California one as a 5.3.
Both were later downgraded.
It was not immediately know whether the quakes caused any
damage or casualties.
