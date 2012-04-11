WASHINGTON, April 11 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon on Wednesday and was followed a minute later by a smaller quake off the coast of central California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quakes were unlikely to trigger a tsunami. The Oregon quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.2 and the California one as a 5.3. Both were later downgraded.

It was not immediately know whether the quakes caused any damage or casualties. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Paul Simao)