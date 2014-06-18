By Lisa Bose McDermott
| TEXARKANA, Texas, June 18
TEXARKANA, Texas, June 18 Baby by baby, week by
week, the parents of 3-month-old quintuplets are bringing their
children out of a Dallas hospital, preparing for the day when
the whole family will be home 160 miles away.
Parents Michelle and Steven Seals, in one of the first
interviews they have given since they addressed the media a few
days after the children were born to much fanfare at Dallas'
Baylor University Medical Center on March 18, said two of the
babies have been released from the hospital.
"I really don't know what to expect. It's going to be very
overwhelming," Michelle, an elementary school teacher, said late
Tuesday. Their father Steven is a civilian employee at the Red
River Army Depot.
The couple, who also have a 2-year-old son, Brady, used
fertility drugs after Michelle had several miscarriages. The
"Fab Five" - Mia Danielle, Tessa Suzanne, Brant Lee, Gracie Lou
and Rayleigh Ann - were the first quintuplets to be born at the
hospital, at 29 weeks through a cesarean section.
About two dozen medical staff helped in the birth of the
babies, who tipped the scales at weights from two pounds and
seven ounces (1,105 grams) to three pounds and six ounces (1,531
grams).
The babies were placed in neonatal intensive care and have
been making steady progress.
The couple brought Tessa to their temporary home, at a
friend's house in a Dallas suburb, on June 16. Brant, the only
baby boy, was released on June 6. The three other girls will be
released weekly, depending on their health.
When all five are discharged, the family will take a 3-hour
drive to Maud, an east Texas town of about 1,000 people that is
planning a baby shower to welcome them home.
The Seals are converting the office of their 3-bedroom home
into a bedroom. They are also shopping for a 12-seater van
because neither their pickup truck nor SUV can hold all the
children at once.
The quintuplets will be taking a break from the public's
glare once they get home.
"It's so hard because you want to show your baby off and it
will be a fun time and everyone wants to see them but their
health is so important," Michelle said.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Richard Chang)