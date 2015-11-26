(Adds details throughout on videos, Thanksgiving parade,
By Justin Madden and Fiona Ortiz
CHICAGO Nov 26 Newly released police dashboard
camera videos from the scene of the shooting of a black teenager
by a white Chicago patrolman could raise fresh questions over
documentation of the killing, as the city braced for an
organized protest march on Friday.
Like the first video released on Tuesday, the new footage
lacks discernible audio of the Oct. 20, 2014 shooting of
17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke. Audio and
video should be automatically activated on the cameras,
according to police department policy.
Van Dyke on Tuesday became the first Chicago police officer
in decades to be charged with murder for on-duty use of lethal
force and is in jail pending a second bond hearing on Monday.
Protests over police killings of black men have rocked a
number of U.S. cities in the past 18 months. Chicago has seen
muted reaction thus far to such incidents, even though police
shootings there have been more frequent on average than in the
bigger cities of New York and Los Angeles.
The new footage from dashboard cameras on squad cars, sent
to Reuters and other media in response to public record
requests, does not show the actual shooting.
McDonald's killing and the 13-month delay in charging Van
Dyke and releasing the video led to demonstrations on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
The powerful Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is supporting a
Black Friday march along Michigan Avenue, an upscale shopping
street, organized by civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson.
"We have watched in anger and disappointment as the city
has covered up police violence," CTU Vice President Jesse
Sharkey said in a statement. He accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of
delaying release of the videos while he was running for
re-election, which he won in April. Emanuel and other officials
said they delayed releasing the video to avoid tainting the
investigation of Van Dyke.
There were no signs of protests on Thursday despite some
calls on social media for demonstrations at the annual
Thanksgiving Day parade.
Police guarded the parade through Chicago's downtown
business district, which was packed with families and tourists
watching high school bands playing instruments and dancing as
inflatables hovered above their heads.
A HISTORY OF COMPLAINTS
Van Dyke had 20 misconduct complaints against him but he was
never disciplined, according to the Citizens Police Data
Project, a database of 56,000 misconduct complaints against
Chicago police officers compiled by the Invisible Institute, a
transparency organization.
However, a federal jury in a civil trial against Van Dyke
and Thomas McKenna found in 2010 that the two officers had used
excessive force during a 2007 traffic stop. The city was ordered
to pay the plaintiff, Edward Nance, $350,000 in damages as well
as $180,000 in legal fees, according to documents in the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
TECHNICAL PROBLEM
The first tape of the shooting was released under court
order hours after Van Dyke was charged. It showed McDonald as he
was gunned down in the middle of a street.
Police said the sound was missing from the first tape due to
an unspecified technical problem. A spokesman for the department
did not immediately respond on Thursday to an e-mailed question
about why the footage released on Wednesday also does not have
audio.
One of those new videos is from the patrol car that Van Dyke
was in and shows McDonald running away from the vehicle. The
shooting occurs off camera.
Prosecutors and police said McDonald was carrying a folding
knife and had the hallucinogenic drug PCP in his system.
The Chicago Police Department directive on dashboard cameras
says they "automatically engage audio and video recording when
the vehicle's emergency-roof lights are activated."
Officers are supposed to verify cameras are working properly
and immediately notify a supervisor if they are inoperable,
according to the directive. Police can also manually activate
the system.
Chicago police have shot an average of 50 people a year over
the last seven years. That average exceeds that of the larger
cities of New York and Los Angeles.
Of those shot by Chicago police, 74 percent have been black.
On average there have been 17 fatal police shootings in Chicago
each year since 2007.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Mary
Wisniewski in Chicago; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Paul
Simao and David Gregorio)