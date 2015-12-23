By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS
MINNEAPOLIS Dec 23 Protesters angered by the
police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last month
plan to demonstrate at the Mall of America on Wednesday, one of
the busiest shopping days of the year, despite a judge's warning
that the property's owners could legally block the action.
This marks the second consecutive year that the loosely
organized Black Lives Matter movement, which grew out of
protests over police killings in Ferguson, Missouri, New York
and other cities, has planned a protest at one of the largest
shopping malls in North America near the peak of the holiday
shopping season.
"Restraining order or not, on the day before Christmas Eve,
protesters will assemble at the Mall of America; there will be
cameras; and millions will be watching," the group said in a
Facebook post late Tuesday. "What happens next will tell us
volumes about who we are as a society."
Black Lives Matter demonstrators camped outside a
Minneapolis police station for nearly three weeks after a police
officer shot Jamar Clark, 24, on Nov. 15. The death of Clark,
who was unarmed, added fuel to a heated debate over race and
justice in the United States.
Last year just before Christmas, more than 1,500 Black Lives
Matter protesters demonstrating against grand jury decisions not
to charge police officers in the killings of unarmed black men
in Ferguson, Missouri and New York shut down part of the Mall of
America.
The protests, days after rioting and arson in Ferguson,
resulted in the arrest of about two dozen people, mostly for
trespassing and failure to disperse.
The night before this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
in New York, members of the group marched through Macy's Herald
Square flagship store to show solidarity with the Minneapolis
chapter.
Officials with the Mall of America, located in a suburb of
Minneapolis, said they can ban demonstrations on private
property as allowed under the law. This week they asked a judge
to bar the group, its leaders and others from protesting and
require it to delete social media posts advertising the
demonstration.
However, Hennepin County Judge Karen Janisch denied a
broader temporary restraining order, only barring three leaders
of the group from the protest. She warned that the order, which
did not extend to the group itself or unnamed people, "should
not be interpreted as authorizing or permitting others to engage
in political demonstration at the Mall of America without the
express permission of the Mall of America."
Bloomington police and mall officials declined to comment on
Wednesday. In Monday's hearing, mall attorney Susan Gaertner
said she sought the court order because of the group's choice of
forum, not the content of its message.
Attorney Jordan Kushner, who represented the group's leaders
Miski Noor, Kandace Montgomery and Michael McDowell, said the
mall could remove demonstrators but could not tell them what
they may say.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Writing by Ben Klayman; Editing by
Scott Malone and James Dalgleish)