(Recasts with San Francisco protest and Black Lives Matter
statement)
By David Bailey
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. Dec 23 Black Lives Matter
held demonstrations in Minnesota and California on Wednesday to
protest police killings of unarmed blacks, dubbing the day
"Black Xmas" to show it could affect the economy on one of the
busiest shopping days of the year.
"Black communities across the United States are taking brave
actions to impede the flow of goods and commerce with peaceful
protests to call for an immediate overhaul of the justice
system," Black Lives Matter said in a statement posted on
Facebook.
"There will be no business as usual until we get
accountability for our dead, and justice for the living," the
group added. "Instead of buying gifts to fuel this system, Black
Xmas is a day of action."
The loosely organized movement grew out of protests over
police killings of black men in Ferguson, Missouri, New York and
other cities.
Citing the lack of an indictment Monday related to the death
of Sandra Bland, a black woman who died by hanging in an
apparent suicide in her jail cell following a controversial
traffic stop, Black Lives Matter on Wednesday called for police
accountability and the removal of grand juries in cases
involving police shootings.
In Minnesota, a demonstration at the Mall of America by
protesters angered by the police killing of an unarmed black man
in Minneapolis last month was swiftly broken up.
Black Lives Matter demonstrators camped outside a
Minneapolis police station for nearly three weeks after a police
officer shot Jamar Clark, 24, on Nov. 15.
The death of Clark, who was unarmed, added fuel to an
already heated debate over race and justice following several
such killings across the United States in the past year.
"It's been sleepless nights," Jamar's cousin, Alexander
Clark, told Reuters at the mall demonstration just before police
took him into custody, adding: "We are here for justice for my
cousin." It was not immediately clear whether Clark had been
formally arrested.
After police and mall security dispersed the gathering, the
protesters went to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International
Airport where they briefly shut down roadways to both terminals,
an airport spokesman said.
Security checkpoints in Terminal 2 were briefly shut down to
prevent protesters from moving into secure areas of the airport,
the second busiest in the Midwest after Chicago's O'Hare.
Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol said it arrested nine
female protesters blocking southbound traffic on the 101 freeway
near the San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday.
Images of the demonstrators uploaded to social media showed
them holding a sign demanding justice for Mario Woods, a black
man suspected of a San Francisco stabbing, who police shot dead.
Earlier, about 100 people had started to gather at the
Minnesota mall, one of the largest in North America, despite a
judge's warning that its owners could legally block the protest.
Police and mall security quickly moved in, warning that any
who did not leave would be arrested for violating mall policy
against demonstrations and alerting shoppers that that area of
the mall was on lockdown. Some stores closed for about an hour.
Mall officials said Bloomington police arrested four people.
Black Lives Matter Minneapolis officials had promised to
assemble "restraining order or not" and said in a Facebook post
late Tuesday, "What happens next will tell us volumes about who
we are as a society."
Just before last Christmas, more than 1,500 Black Lives
Matter protesters shut down part of the same mall as they
demonstrated against grand jury decisions not to charge police
officers in the killings in Ferguson and New York.
The night before this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
in New York, members of the group marched through Macy's Herald
Square flagship store to show solidarity with the Minneapolis
chapter.
(Additional reporting by Cutis Skinner in San Francisco;
Writing by Ben Klayman; Editing by Scott Malone and James
Dalgleish)