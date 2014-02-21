Feb 20 Testing of surface air near an
underground nuclear waste site in New Mexico's desert showed
elevated levels of radiation but did not pose a threat to humans
or the environment, a U.S. Department of Energy official said on
Thursday.
Trace amounts of man-made radioactive elements such as
plutonium were found at an air-monitoring site half a mile from
the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant and are tied to a radiation leak
in the underground salt formation where waste from defense
research and nuclear weapons production is stored, said Joe
Franco, manager of an Energy Department field office that
oversees the plant.
Energy officials said over the weekend that there was no
apparent surface air contamination from the accidental release
of radiation that caused an air-monitoring alarm below ground to
go off about 11:30 p.m. local time on Friday. That was the first
such mishap since the facility opened in 1999.
The plant, located in southeastern New Mexico near Carlsbad,
is a repository for so-called transuranic waste shipped from
other federal nuclear laboratories and weapons sites. The waste
includes discarded machinery, clothing and other materials
contaminated with plutonium or other radioisotopes heavier than
uranium.
No workers were underground when high levels of radioactive
particles were detected in the vicinity of one of the plant's
waste-disposal platforms and none of the 139 employees working
above ground were exposed to contamination, Energy Department
officials said.
They initially said a filtration system designed to remove
99.97 percent of contaminants had prevented radiation from
reaching the surface and extensive early testing of air and
surfaces above ground showed no radioactive particles associated
with the accident.
Airborne radioisotopes can be harmful if inhaled or
swallowed. Franco said the minute amounts detected above ground
posed no threat to people or the environment but an
investigation was ongoing.
"Even though it's well below levels established by the EPA
to ensure protection of public health, it's a very serious
thing," he said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. "WIPP
is not intended to be in this kind of condition."
Secretary of New Mexico Environment Department Ryan Flynn
said the state would be conducting a parallel probe into the
incident.
"Radiation is simply not supposed to be released outside
this facility. It's not supposed to be released inside the
underground. Any type of release is unacceptable and
disconcerting," he said.
Inbound waste shipments had already been suspended at the
site since an underground truck caught fire earlier this month.
No one has been below ground since the release was detected
last week and it may be several weeks before teams are allowed
in the ancient salt formation to determine the source of the
leak, said Franco. Just a few dozen essential personnel,
including security offices, remain at the site.
Franco said indications suggest a drum or drums containing
radioactive waste may have breached for reasons that are not yet
known.
Radiation levels have steadily decreased underground,
suggesting the release was a one-time event, said Franco.
The facility in the Chihuahuan Desert normally receives up
to 6,000 cubic meters of radioactive waste a year and employs
more than 800 government workers and contractors.
It was unclear on Thursday whether waste intended for the
repository would be shipped elsewhere and when the plant would
resume operations.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Ken
Wills)