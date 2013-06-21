By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 A right-wing internet radio
host has lost a bid to reverse his conviction for threatening
the lives of three federal appeals court judges who ruled to
uphold a Chicago gun law.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday
upheld the 2010 conviction of Harold Turner, 51, who was
sentenced to 33 months in prison based on comments he wrote on
his blog.
"The full context of Turner's remarks reveals a gravity
readily distinguishable from mere hyperbole or common public
discourse," U.S. Circuit Judge Debra Livingston wrote.
Turner, who hosted an online talk radio show that was
popular with white supremacist groups, in 2009 published a blog
post criticizing a ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals that upheld Chicago's handgun ban.
Turner wrote that if U.S. Circuit Judges Frank Easterbrook,
Richard Posner and William Bauer were "allowed to get away with
this by surviving, other Judges will act the same way" and that
their blood would "replenish the tree of liberty."
A day later, Turner posted photographs, work addresses and
room numbers for each judge. He also posted a map to the court
and a photo that marked "Anti-truck bomb barriers."
Turner was indicted in July 2009 for threatening to assault
and murder the judges. A federal jury in New York convicted him
in August 2010.
On appeal, Turner argued he had engaged in political speech
protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
The 2nd Circuit said on Friday that while Turner was
constitutionally entitled to criticize the appeals court over
the gun law, he was convicted for "doing something more - of
threatening the lives of three judges with intent."
"The evidence was more than sufficient, moreover, for a jury
to conclude that Turner's statements were not 'political
hyperbole,' as he contended, but violent threats against the
judges' lives," Livingston wrote for the 2nd Circuit.
The court also rejected Turner's contention that a trial
judge failed to properly instruct the jury and other arguments.
The decision drew a dissent from U.S. Circuit Judge Rosemary
Pooler, who said she would have reversed his conviction on the
grounds that his blog post was not a true threat under the First
Amendment.
"I would hold that Turner's communications were advocacy of
the use of force and not a threat," Pooler wrote. "Turner's
speech was advocacy rather than a threat, and therefore could
not be a true threat."
A lawyer for Turner could not immediately be reached for
comment, and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago, which
brought the case against Turner, declined comment.
The 7th Circuit ruling on Chicago's gun law was reversed by
the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010. Turner has been released from
prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's website.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Eric Beech)