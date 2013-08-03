(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Aug 2 The U.S. rail safety regulator
issued rules on Friday meant to prevent the kind of runaway
fuel-train accident that devastated a Canadian town last month.
Under the rules, rail cars carrying hazardous materials such
as combustibles may not be left unattended on main tracks or
adjacent tracks unless specifically authorized.
Railroads must boost their safety procedures and
record-keeping for trains that carry hazardous material and are
braked, according to the rules from the Federal Railroad
Administration.
Last month, a parked train carrying crude oil broke loose
and crashed in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, exploding into a fireball
that killed 47 people. It was North America's worst rail
disaster in two decades.
"Safety is our top priority," U.S. Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx said in a statement.
"While we wait for the full investigation (of the Canadian
incident) to conclude, the Department is taking steps today to
help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the United
States."
The Association of American Railroads said it agreed to
implement the new rules for hazardous substances, which include
crude and ethanol.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Thursday
that its investigation would last for months and that it was too
early to draw conclusions.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Peter Cooney and
Mohammad Zargham)