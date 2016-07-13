WASHINGTON, July 13 U.S. regulators on Wednesday
proposed a rule on trains carrying crude that requires railroads
to share information on the shipments with local governments and
emergency responders, a month after a fiery derailment of an oil
train along Oregon's scenic Columbia River gorge.
The rule proposed by the Transportation Department's
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the
Federal Railroad Administration would require railroads to
provide monthly reports to state and tribal firefighter
commissions and emergency responders.
In the reports, railroads would have to include estimates of
the number of so-called high hazard flammable trains expected to
travel through counties in states, and the routes for the
trains. The rule will soon be published in the Federal Register,
but it was not immediately clear when it was expected to be
finalized.
"Railroads must continue to do everything possible to
prevent an incident from occurring and strategically prepare in
case one does," FRA Administrator Sarah E. Feinberg said in a
statement.
Since 2008, there have been at least 10 major oil train
derailments across the United States and Canada, including a
disaster that killed 47 people in a Quebec town in July 2013.
Nearly a dozen rail cars in a 96-car Union Pacific
train carrying crude derailed and burst into flames on June 3 in
Oregon about 70 miles (110) km from Portland. No injuries were
reported, but the accident, the first major one of its kind this
year, rekindled oil-by-rail safety concerns.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Grant McCool)