WASHINGTON Feb 25 Shippers moving crude oil by
rail out of North Dakota's Bakken energy patch must test the
fuel for dangerous volatility before loading it onto the tracks,
the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.
Last month, officials warned that fuel produced out of the
Bakken could be more flammable and explosion-prone than
previously thought after a number of explosive derailments over
the past year.
"If you intend to move crude oil by rail, then you must test
and classify the material appropriately," Department of
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement.
Tuesday's order, which follows other moves to improve safe
handling over the past few months, also requires fuel classed
'crude oil' be carried in a "more robust tank car," officials
said.
But hazardous material rules still permit any crude oil to
be carried on DOT-111 tank cars - the workhorse of oil-by-rail
shipments out of North Dakota that regulators say are prone to
punture during accidents.
Officials have acknowledged that improvements are needed to
the national tank car fleet and they are considering new safety
standards.
On Wednesday, DOT officials will join oil and rail
executives at a Congressional hearing to discuss safe shipments.
While shippers have always been required to attest to their
cargo, industry officials have said testing of Bakken crude has
been lax.
In June, an executive with Canadian refiner Irving Oil told
an industry conference that sampling protocols for oil-by-rail
deliveries were weak. (For full report, please click: r.reuters.com/vun27v)
In July, a crude oil delivery bound for the Irving refinery
derailed in the town of Lac Megantic, killing 47. That mishap
and two more fiery derailments of oil-by-rail from the Bakken
sparked more regulatory scrutiny.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by
Peter Cooney and David Gregorio)