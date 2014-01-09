WASHINGTON Jan 9 New U.S. standards for rail
tank cars should come in "weeks, not months", Senator John
Hoeven of North Dakota said on Thursday after a meeting with
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
A spate of derailments and explosions of tank cars carrying
crude oil have sparked safety concerns about fuel shipments on
the tracks.
Secretary Foxx has made addressing this issue a top priority
and he plans to visit North Dakota's energy patch in coming
weeks to see things on the ground, Hoeven said on Thursday after
an hour-long meeting with Foxx and Cynthia Quarterman, who
oversees dangerous train shipments as administrator of the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
