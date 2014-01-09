(Adds Hoeven comment, background on government actions, details
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. officials have promised
to issue within weeks new safety standards for the kind of tank
cars involved in a spate of fiery derailments in recent months,
a lawmaker said on Thursday.
Rail cars carrying crude oil out of the Bakken region of
North Dakota have been involved in several mishaps that have
surprised officials with the force of the explosion.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx on Thursday told
lawmakers that he planned to meet with rail and oil executives
next week as officials try to understand what caused these
mishaps, North Dakota's Senator John Hoeven said.
Foxx also promised to visit the state's oil patch in coming
weeks to see the situation on the ground, said Hoeven after a
meeting with the transportation chief.
"They want to make sure the right product is going into the
correct rail car," Hoeven said about concerns that volatile fuel
might be wrongly labeled and packaged.
Foxx also said that federal specifications on tank cars
would come "in weeks, not months," Hoeven said.
A string of explosive train accidents involving Bakken
crude, including a derailment in Quebec in July that killed
dozens of people, have intensified pressure on regulators to
ensure crude-by-rail shipments are safe.
The latest incident came on Tuesday evening, when a train
hauling crude oil and fuel gas derailed and caught fire in New
Brunswick, Canada.
As new drilling techniques have increased oil production in
much of the country, train shipments are often the preferred way
to reach distant refiners.
Depending on the new toughness standards set by officials,
old railcars could be retired or brought into workshops for
retrofits.
Regulators are particularly concerned about the safety of
DOT-111 tank cars which have been a workhorse of the national
rail fleet but have also been involved in a number of recent
mishaps.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has said older
models of DOT-111 are vulnerable to leaks and explosions.
Such cars were involved in the deadly Canadian explosion and
Tuesday's incident.
Also attending Thursday's hour-long meeting was North
Dakota's other senator, Heidi Heitkamp, and Cynthia Quarterman,
who oversees dangerous train shipments as administrator of the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
