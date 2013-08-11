By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 A judge is expected to
decide on Sunday whether to block a possible San Francisco-area
rail worker strike that threatens to disable a critical part of
the region's transportation system serving 400,000 daily
passengers.
California Governor Jerry Brown announced plans on Friday
to seek an injunction to bar Bay Area Rapid Transit District
workers from striking for 60 days if the transit agency and its
employees fail to resolve their contract dispute by Sunday.
BART management and the unions representing its 2,600
workers have been in contentious negotiations for more than four
months and have been millions of dollars apart on a potential
settlement.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow is
scheduled to consider Brown's request for the 60-day
"cooling-off" period, which would be in effect through midnight
on Oct. 10, according to the injunction application filed with
the court.
If the request is not granted, the unions could strike as
early as Monday in their second walkout of the summer.
The BART rail system was shut down for 4-1/2 days in July
when union workers walked off the job, creating severe roadway
congestion and forcing commuters to miss work or crowd onto a
limited number of other public transportation options.
Brown averted a proposed strike last Sunday by appointing a
three-person board to investigate the BART labor feud. The board
was charged with hearing from both sides of the dispute and
reporting back to the governor on its findings.
After hearing from both sides at a heated public meeting on
Wednesday, the board found that a strike would result in
"significant harm to the public's health, safety and welfare,"
Brown said on Friday.
The public safety threat determination was needed for Brown
to seek a cooling-off order.
BART management, which has voiced its support for a cooling
period, reported a $62 million gap in contract terms at
Wednesday's meeting.
Union officials, who said there was a $56 million difference
in proposals, have opposed the 60-day block on a strike and said
they thought they could reach a contract settlement by Sunday.
Management has said it offered workers a 9 percent pay raise
over four years but want employees to pay 5 percent of their
salaries toward pensions. Employees currently do not contribute
to their pensions.
The unions have said they want a 15 percent raise over three
years and that additional pay increases would be needed to
offset the higher benefit contributions.
BART management says the average employee gets an annual
salary of $79,500 plus $50,800 in benefits, and it is concerned
the cost of benefits will continue to climb after increasing by
nearly 200 percent in 10 years.
Union representatives peg salaries of BART workers at
$64,000 on average, saying that management's figures included
higher salaries for managers.