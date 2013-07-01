(Adds commuter quotes, details of slow commute)
By Noel Randewich and Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Commuter rail workers went
on strike on Monday in the San Francisco area for the first time
in more than 15 years, triggering gridlock on highways and
headaches for thousands trying to get to work.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit system (BART) serves about
400,000 riders daily. Many rely on it to travel to jobs across
the region, with busy routes into San Francisco communities on
the east side of the bay.
Commuters stood in long lines waiting for specially
scheduled buses outside locked train stations in the East Bay,
while others cued up at "casual carpool" spots, where drivers
and passengers regularly link up to ride into San Francisco.
"It's horrible. I feel for both sides," said Petra Brady,
who was picking up strangers in her car to drive in a commuter
lane leading to the Bay Bridge, which connects Oakland to San
Francisco. "Gosh I wish they'd done this on a Friday instead."
The strike by 2,400 BART workers came after acrimonious
talks over wages and benefits broke down late Sunday, just hours
before labor agreements expired. Both sides blamed the other for
abandoning the talks.
Highway approaches leading to the bridge were clogged with
traffic as BART riders turned to cars and buses to get a head
start on their morning commutes.
"I left early and I'm just taking my chances on the bus,"
said Carol Bach, who was waiting for a delayed bus in Oakland.
"I'm a little skeptical but I'm just hoping I get to work."
Unionized workers at AC Transit, which operates buses in the
East Bay, also saw their contract expire on Sunday but agreed
not to strike while negotiations continue.
Local officials added extra ferry service and special buses,
but they will serve only a fraction of BART riders. "It's not
going to be fun for anyone," said John Goodwin, a spokesman for
the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
BART unions want significant pay rises, while management has
sought increased pension and healthcare contributions. Union
negotiators say safety protocols have also been an issue.
The two sides remained far apart through months of talks,
which broke down repeatedly before resuming Sunday afternoon at
the behest of Governor Jerry Brown.
A BART spokesman said the agency had put forward a "fair and
responsible" offer that included an 8 percent pay increase over
four years that union negotiators rejected and contended that
management was not negotiating in good faith.
BART workers last went on strike in 1997, and were on picket
lines for six days before a contract agreement was reached.
Union leaders were subdued as they announced the strike at a
midnight news briefing. "I pledge that we will do the best we
can to come to a quick resolution and get the Bay Area moving,"
said Rhea Davis, vice president of a Service Employees
International Union unit for BART workers.
(Additional reporting by Peter Henderson and Jonathan Weber;
editing by Peter Henderson and Doina Chiacu)