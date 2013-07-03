By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Commuters in the San
Francisco area endured a third day of gridlock on Wednesday, as
rail workers resumed negotiations to raise their pay and end
their first strike in more than 15 years.
The strike by 2,400 Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART)system
workers, which began on Monday, came after acrimonious
discussions over wages and benefits broke down hours before
labor agreements expired late on Sunday. Each side blamed the
other for abandoning talks to end the strike.
The two largest unions in the strike resumed negotiations
with BART management Tuesday, which continued into the early
hours of Wednesday. They plan to return to the table Wednesday
afternoon, said Cecille Isidro, spokeswoman for SEIU Local 1021,
and Antonette Bryant, president of Amalgamated Transit Union
Local 1555.
"Talks are ongoing. We're scheduled to meet again at 1:00
p.m. today. We're working really hard to come to an agreement,"
Bryant said.
BART serves about 400,000 riders daily. Many rely on it to
travel to jobs across the region, with busy routes into San
Francisco from communities on the east side of San Francisco
Bay.
BART unions are demanding significant pay rises, while
management has sought increased pension and healthcare
contributions. Union negotiators say safety protocols have also
been an issue.
Late on Tuesday, a small union representing around 200 BART
workers reached a tentative deal, a BART spokesman told Reuters.
The Bay Area Council Economic Institute estimated that the
strike is costing the San Francisco Bay Area $73 million a day
in lost worker productivity.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)