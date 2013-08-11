By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 11 A judge on Sunday blocked
a threatened San Francisco-area rail worker strike that could
have disabled a critical part of the region's transportation
system serving 400,000 daily passengers.
The ruling by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis
Karnow to bar Bay Area Rapid Transit District workers from
striking took effect immediately and remains in place through
Oct. 10, 2013. It provides a cooling-off period in the
contentious labor negotiations.
BART management and the unions representing its 2,600
workers have been in talks for more than four months and have
been millions of dollars apart on a potential settlement.
The judge issued the injunction following a rare
Sunday-morning hearing, which he said was held to determine
whether a strike would "significantly disrupt public
transportation services and endanger the public's health, safety
or welfare."
"This hearing has nothing at all to do with the merits of
this dispute between the unions and BART," Karnow said.
Neither BART management nor the unions objected to the
injunction in court.
California Governor Jerry Brown sought the 60-day injunction
on Friday.
The strike would have been the unions' second walkout of the
summer.
The BART rail system was shut down for 4-1/2 days in July
when union workers walked off the job, creating severe roadway
congestion and forcing commuters to miss work or crowd onto a
limited number of other public transportation options.
Brown averted a proposed strike last Sunday by appointing a
three-person board to investigate the BART labor feud. The board
was charged with hearing from both sides and reporting back to
the governor on its findings.
After a heated public meeting on Wednesday, the board found
that a strike would result in "significant harm to the public's
health, safety and welfare," Brown said on Friday.
The public safety threat determination was needed for Brown
to seek the cooling-off order.
BART management, which had supported the cooling-off time,
reported a $62 million gap in contract terms at Wednesday's
meeting.
Union officials, who had opposed the cooling-off period,
said there was a $56 million difference in proposals.
Management has said it offered workers a 9 percent pay raise
over four years but wants employees to pay 5 percent of their
salaries toward pensions. Employees currently do not contribute
to their pensions.
The unions have said they want a 15 percent raise over three
years and that additional pay increases would be needed to
offset the higher benefit contributions.
BART management says the average employee gets an annual
salary of $79,500 plus $50,800 in benefits, and it is concerned
the cost of benefits will continue to climb after increasing by
nearly 200 percent in 10 years.
Union representatives peg salaries of BART workers at
$64,000 on average, saying that management's figures included
higher salaries for managers.